4 Ways to Grow $100,000 into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

Finally, while it typically takes a special understanding of a particular market, don't dismiss the possibility of buying and selling unusual assets -- like art, baseball cards, or even toys -- for a big profit. The baseball that Mark McGwire hit for his record-breaking 70th home run in 1998 sold for $30 million the following year.

That's an extreme case of good luck for the person who happened to be at the right ballpark at the right time, and not the sort of windfall one can plan on recreating. Smaller but still sizable scores are plenty accessible to consumers, however. Certain unopened boxes of Lego building block sets that were released 20 and 30 years ago at a retail price of less than $100 can now go for upwards of $2,000. Some vintage Nike sneakers made anywhere from a few years ago all the way back to the 1980s can fetch tens of thousands of dollars at auction, while others can easily go for hundreds if not thousands of dollars to fans and collectors.

The catch, of course, is knowing what consumers are going to be willing to pay big bucks for in the distant future; that's easier said than done.

Something to think about