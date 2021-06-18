4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

In addition, withdrawing from your retirement fund will hurt your long-term earnings potential. Compound interest helps your money build faster the more time it has to grow. By withdrawing money from your account, you're reducing your balance and limiting your money's growth potential.

Of course, in true emergencies, you may have no choice but to tap your retirement savings. But do your best to build a solid emergency fund so that you can avoid withdrawing from your retirement account.

It's possible to retire with at least $1 million even if you're not rich, but you'll need to be strategic about it. By making these four money moves, you can maximize your savings and retire more comfortably.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook