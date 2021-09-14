4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into a $1 Million Retirement Nest Egg

Many people looking at investing will cite the S&P 500's 10% average annual return -- its historical average over nearly a century. But the index has had a nice run lately, including returning about 32% over the last year. The gains could slow down for a period.

Therefore, let's say the S&P from here generates a 6% average return annually. If you start with $100,000, at the end of 30 years, you'll end up with about $575,000 (not counting dividends). Now imagine that you start later, but get better returns. If you earn 8% per year for only 20 years, you'll still only have roughly $465,00 at the end of that period.

Long investing timelines also have the benefit of allowing the general upward trend of the market to overcome its downturns. Since the S&P 500 index was devised in 1926, there have been numerous recessions, the Great Depression, wars, terrorist attacks, and a pandemic. Yet after all the down periods, the S&P 500's average annual return is 10%.

2. Invest consistently

Timing your investments so that you buy stocks at or near the bottom of price troughs is an extremely difficult task. However, you don't have to worry about it if you add to your investments regularly.