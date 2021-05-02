4 Ways to Keep Emotional Investing From Costing You Big

Emotional investing happens when the decisions you make are driven by feelings like your fear of losing money. These choices can cause you to sell investments at the wrong time such as when they are trading at a low price.

Over the long term, selling at the wrong time can drag down your investment returns. Here's how much this sort of action could have cost you in the past and how you can avoid it in the future.

The impact of emotional selling

At the beginning of the century, when the dot-com bubble burst, an investment in large-cap stocks decreased by a total of 43.1% between 2000 and 2002. If you started the year 2000 with $100,000, your account would've been worth $62,384 by the end of 2002.