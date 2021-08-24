4 Ways to Manage a Beneficiary IRA

4. Stretch it out if you can

If you inherited an IRA in 2019 or earlier, then you have the opportunity to keep the IRA as long as it still has money in it. If you're a young beneficiary, that could be for many decades.

However, newer tax laws have effectively eliminated the so-called "stretch IRA" for many beneficiaries of newly inherited IRAs. Nevertheless, the new laws allow for a 10-year period before you have to take out the money, giving you at least a limited stretch opportunity. Moreover, there are some exceptions to the new rule for minor children and for those not more than 10 years younger than the deceased person.

Not as hard as it looks

Inheriting an IRA can open up many opportunities for the average saver. It can also add some personal meaning to your financial plan if you had a strong connection with the person from whom you've inherited the money.