4 Ways to Save More for Retirement Without Sacrificing Your Lifestyle

A tax credit reduces your tax bill on a dollar-for-dollar basis. If you'd have otherwise owed $2,000 in taxes and get to claim a $1,000 Saver's Credit, your bill goes down to $1,000. That makes it much easier to save more for retirement without big lifestyle changes.

3. Invest your windfalls

Throughout the year, chances are good you'll get at least some money from outside of your regular paycheck. This could be from a bonus at work, a tax refund, or a cash gift, for example. When cash comes in that you aren't expecting, put it right into a retirement account.

This is a little harder to do if you're investing in a 401(k) since you need to have contributions taken out of your paycheck. But if you have access to an IRA, you can effortlessly move the money into it as soon as the funds come your way.

4. Save your raises

Finally, when you get a salary increase, divert the entire amount directly to your retirement savings. If you do this before you get even one bigger paycheck, you won't have to make any lifestyle changes, because you'll already be used to living on what you currently earn.