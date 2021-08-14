4 Ways to Score a Higher Social Security Check

Social Security is a guaranteed income source that could play a major role in how well you can pay for your expenses in retirement. But in 2021, the average Social Security check is only $1,543.

This is about $2,400 less each month than the highest possible payment of $3,958. Qualifying for the biggest paycheck might not be feasible, but that doesn't mean you'll only receive the average payment, either. Taking these four steps while you're still working could help boost your benefit.

1. Work for 35 years or longer if possible

The number of years you work could have a huge impact on how much you collect in monthly Social Security payments. But only 35 years' worth of your wages will go into figuring out how much your payment will be.