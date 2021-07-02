4 Ways to Score an Even Bigger Social Security Check

Millions of seniors today depend on Social Security to pay the bills and serve as a key source of retirement income. If you're eager to eke more money out of the program, here are a few ways to pull that off.

1. Work at least 35 years

The formula used to calculate your monthly Social Security benefit is based on your 35 highest-paid years in the workforce. What this means, though, is that if you don't work a full 35 years, you'll have $0 factored in for each year you're missing income.

If you want to score a higher benefit, be sure to work at least 35 years. And if you can't pull off 35 years of full-time work, at least aim for part-time work.

2. Extend your career if your earnings have peaked