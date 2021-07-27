4 Ways to Silence Market Crash Fears and Safeguard Your Money

Because the stock market has done so well over the last 13 years, your portfolio may have experienced the opposite situation from our scenario above. Now instead of your allocations becoming less risky, they could've become riskier (i.e. more invested in stocks). A rebalancing may be overdue.

Rebalancing basically means selling a portion of your stocks and buying bonds when the stock market does well. And you will sell bonds and buy stocks when stocks have had an off-year. Most investment advisors suggest doing this once a year, but if there is a year with a lot of volatility, you could end up doing it more often. The goal is to get your allocations back in line with your risk tolerance.

3. Revisit stock market crashes of the past

Even though stock market crashes will happen, they don't happen often. Technically one happens when there is a loss of 10% or more in a stock market index in a short period of time. And since 1929, that has only happened five times.