4 Ways to Start Investing With $100 or Less

When researching index ETFs, pay attention to each fund's expense ratio and tracking error. Lower is better for both values. Tracking error is the gap between the fund's performance and the performance of the underlying index. The expense ratio should account for most of the tracking error.

2. Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks are another good choice when your investing budget is tight. You can reinvest your dividends automatically, so your position grows with less money out of your pocket. Three popular dividend stocks that trade for less than $100 per share are Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

To evaluate dividend stocks, look for signs that the dividend is sustainable. You want to see a payout ratio below 75%, ample and consistent cash flow, growing profitability, and manageable debt levels.