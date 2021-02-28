4 Ways Women Can Become More Successful Investors

Make a financial plan

Everyone needs a guide on the path to financial security. But 59% of women don't have a plan. Instead, they estimate what their retirement needs will be. That's a recipe for disaster -- if you don't know how much to save, where to put your savings, and how to grow them, you run the risk of falling short of funds in retirement -- and that will cause anxiety and worry.

Instead, be real about your future. Find a financial advisor you trust and sit down and run some numbers. There are many advisors out there -- many of whom are female, if that makes you more comfortable -- who are happy to give you a free introductory session to show you where you are now financially and where you need to go to make enough for retirement. Yes, it may also include a sales pitch to get your business, but you can say no, or "I'll think about it." Just go for the free information. Or make an appointment with a fee-based financial planner who will focus entirely on you and avoid the sales pitch.