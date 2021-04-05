4 Ways You Could Sabotage Your Retirement Savings

2. Not taking advantage of tax breaks for retirement

Your employer isn't the only one who will help you save for retirement. The government wants to subsidize your efforts as well. In fact, you have options to get assistance from Uncle Sam regardless of whether you have a job that comes with a retirement plan or not.

That's because there are a number of tax-advantaged retirement accounts you can put money into, including a 401(k) or various types of IRAs.

When you invest in a traditional 401(k) or IRA, you get a tax deduction in the year you make the contribution. If you invest $1,000 in one of these accounts, and you're in the 22% tax bracket, your taxable income goes down by just $780. The government essentially gives you the other $220. While you will eventually be taxed on withdrawals, this subsidy makes it much easier to amass the nest egg you need.

You don't want to miss out on it by not putting as much as you can into accounts that come with generous tax breaks.

3. Failing to track the fees you're paying