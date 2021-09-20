40% of Americans Will Regret This Retirement Move Sooner Than They Think

Many of today's young workers have a remarkably cavalier attitude toward retirement savings. This may have something to do with the fact that, for them, retirement is still decades away. But that time goes by faster than many think. If you want to give yourself the best shot at a comfortable future, there's one mistake you can't afford to make.

How seriously are you planning for retirement?

Approximately 40% of workers across all generations prefer not to think about or concern themselves with retirement investing until they are closer to retirement, according to a recent Transamerica survey. This attitude was most common among Gen Z and millennials, where 54% and 48%, respectively, felt this way. Yet it exists even among some Gen Xers and baby boomers.

The problem with waiting to take your retirement investing seriously is that every year you put it off makes your job more difficult. Your earlier retirement contributions end up being your most valuable ones later on because they tend to accrue the most investment earnings. Your more recent contributions aren't invested for as long, so they have a shorter window to grow before you withdraw them.