401(k) Plans Just Got More Attractive. Here's Why

Now, say you give up your match this year and don't get that free $3,500. You may be thinking that's no big deal in the grand scheme of your retirement savings. But let's imagine you're 30 years away from retirement, and that your 401(k) is invested as such that it generates an average annual 8% return. (This is not an unreasonable assumption for a retirement plan that's heavily invested in stocks.) By missing out on that $3,500 this year, you'll actually end up with over $35,000 less in three decades' time. And that's a lot of money to give up.

If you're unhappy with your company's 401(k) plan specifically -- say, you're not thrilled with its investment options or there's another issue that's bugging you -- then it pays to contribute just enough money to snag your full employer match and then fund an outside account like an individual retirement account (IRA). But one thing you really don't want to do is pass up free cash for retirement because, over time, even a small contribution on your employer's part could grow into a sizable sum.