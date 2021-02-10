403(b) vs. 457(b): Retirement Savings For Nonprofit And Government Employees

In 2021, the maximum total 403(b) contributions for both you and your employer is the lesser of $58,000 or your total compensation. This rises to $64,500 for those 50 and older.

How Does a 457(b) Plan Work?

The 457(b) plan is offered by state and local government agencies as well as certain nonprofits. Contributions are deducted from your paycheck and grow tax free while they’re held in the account. As with 403(b)s, you may be able to contribute to a traditional or Roth 457(b) account.

Employers have the option to contribute to their employees’ 457(b) accounts, but most choose not to. With a 457(b), you’ll probably be entirely responsible for saving for retirement on your own.

The 457(b) differs substantially from other tax-advantaged retirement plans when it comes to withdrawals. It’s very challenging to withdraw funds from a 457(b) account while you still work for the plan sponsor, regardless of your age. Once you’ve left your job, however, you can take out funds free of the 10% early withdrawal penalty common to other retirement plans.