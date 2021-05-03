42% of Retirees Have Made This Huge Planning Mistake, a Survey Says

If Social Security is your only income source during retirement, then you probably won't see your benefits taxed. But if those benefits only provide a portion of your total income, then you may not get to keep them all.

Whether your benefits will be taxed at the federal level will depend on your provisional income, and that's calculated by taking your non-Social Security income and adding in half of your annual benefit. If your total comes to $25,000 to $34,000 and you're single, you could be looking at taxes on up to 50% of your benefits, and beyond $34,000, you may be taxed on up to 85% of your benefits. If you're married with a provisional income of $32,000 to $44,000, you could be taxed on up to 50% of your benefits, and beyond $44,000, you may be taxed on up to 85% of your benefits. Plus, there are 13 states that now tax Social Security as well. As such, you can't assume that you'll get that income tax-free.