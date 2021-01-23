44% of Americans Worry They'll Never Retire, but Can You Get Back on Track?

2. Consider delaying retirement by a few years

A retirement calculator will give you an idea of how much you need to save each month to reach your savings goal. But if you're behind on your savings, you may find that monthly target is out of reach.

If you're struggling to save as much as you should, one option is to delay retirement by a few years. Although this may not be your ideal choice, the benefits are twofold: You'll have more time to save, and because you won't be spending as many years in retirement, you won't need to save as much.

Sometimes delaying retirement by even a year or two can make a significant difference. Depending on how much you're saving, you could add tens of thousands of dollars to your retirement fund in just a couple of years. That may not sound like much in the grand scheme of things, but that money will continue to grow even after you retire, meaning it can amount to more than you may think.

3. Think about making major life changes