46% of Americans Believe This Myth That Could Needlessly Delay Social Security

These delayed retirement credits ultimately raise your monthly checks by 8% for each year that you delay the start of your Social Security. They are the reason many retirees end up with more lifetime income if they claim benefits at the age of 70, rather than claiming it earlier.

But the trick is that these benefits can be earned only until age 70. And, unfortunately, the Mass Mutual data suggests that 46% of Americans incorrectly believe they can continue to increase their benefits by waiting longer than 70.

For seniors laboring under this misconception, this could lead to a needless delay in claiming retirement benefits. And those who wait may never get back the money they gave up by delaying the start of their checks, as retroactive benefits are available only for a maximum of six months.

And those claiming spousal benefits could end up in an even worse situation if they don't understand the rules for earning delayed retirement credits. That's because those who are claiming spousal benefits on a husband or wife's work record actually cannot earn delayed retirement credits at all. So there's no reason to even wait until the age of 70.

Don't miss out on Social Security benefits you're entitled to