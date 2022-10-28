 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Big Changes to Social Security in 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

Inflation is responsible for the highest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, in decades. But there are quite a few other inflation-related changes coming in 2023, as Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel explains in this video.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

People are also reading…

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Higher inflation could mean smaller tax bills for some

Higher inflation could mean smaller tax bills for some

Host Teri Barr is talking with Andy Rosen, an Investing and Taxes Spokesperson with NerdWallet to learn about the new projections for 2023 taxes based on inflation.

If your income isn't keeping up, we'll tell you why some tax adjustments, credits, and savings contributions could change your bill, and why it may be for the better.

Read more here:

More from Andy on NerdWallet:

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How economists say the midterm election will affect the stock market into 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News