5 Cathie Wood Stocks That Were Big ARK Invest Buys Last Week

4. ARK Next Generation Internet: Shopify

Investors interested in the internet have gravitated to ARK Next Generation Internet (NYSEMKT: ARKW), with more than $5 billion in assets under management. This week, the fund added to existing positions in e-commerce enabler Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Four purchases from Feb. 8 to 11 added a total of more than 61,000 shares, or almost $90 million. Shopify now makes up more than 3% of the portfolio, ranking No. 7 in its holdings.

Shopify's stock has soared, but it still has plenty of growth potential ahead of it. The company has made it easy for businesses of all sizes to establish a web presence, and that's been critical during the pandemic to help companies stay in business. As it adds partners and keeps pulling new businesses into its ecosystem, Shopify should continue to improve its platform and accelerate its expansion into 2021 and beyond.

5. ARK Innovation: Unity Software