5 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know

4. Early retirees can earn a little more at a job before it affects their benefits payment

If you're not yet at full retirement age (between 65 and 67, depending on the factors described above) but already collecting Social Security payments while also supplementing those checks by working a paying job, you've run into a conundrum: earning too much at that job can reduce your benefits payment. Last year, retirees could earn up to $18,240 before Social Security payments began to shrink. That cap's been moved up to $18,960 per year for 2021.

It's not necessarily disastrous if you do end up making more than that. The SSA only reduces your total payments by $1 for every $2 you earn above and beyond $18,960 (or $1,580 per month) this year; you're still coming out ahead. If you're not yet at your full retirement age and looking to maximize your entitlement, though, be sure to plan your work schedule accordingly.

5. Those nearing full retirement age can earn slightly more, too

But what about people retiring this year, or anyone who's already retired?