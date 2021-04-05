5 College Application And Enrollment Trends To Watch For In Fall 2021

Nothing about this school year has been normal for college students.

Amid cautious campus reopenings, setbacks have arisen. In recent weeks, a college hockey game in Utica, New York, ended mid-period due to a player’s positive Covid-19 test; the University of California, Davis, offered students $75 grants to opt out of spring break travel; and the University of Delaware reported a record number of cases on campus.

Covid-19 also has led to large-scale enrollment changes. Many colleges, for example, are not requiring applicants to submit standardized test scores for fall 2021 or 2022 admission. These trends could have long-term implications for the admissions process and the college experience in general.

As high school seniors across the country start to receive offers of admission, here’s what the fall semester could look like, and what it can show us about how college has changed in one atypical year.

1. Test-optional Policies Gain Traction