5 Costly 401(k) Mistakes to Avoid When You Quit Your Job

If your balance is between $1,000 and $5,000, some employers will move your money into what's known as a safe harbor IRA. Your money will be invested ultra-conservatively -- about 76% of such IRAs are invested in money market mutual funds, which often don't earn much more than a high-yield savings account.

Always check with your plan administrator about the rules for your 401(k) before switching jobs. If your employer forces low-balance accounts out of their plan, be sure to roll over your money into an IRA or a new 401(k).

2. Letting your old employer send you the money

When you roll over your 401(k) into your IRA or a new workplace plan, be sure to verify that the plan administrator is doing a direct rollover. That means they'll send the check directly to your new financial institution, rather than to you.