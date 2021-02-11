5 Credit Card Red Flags to Avoid

Cards with incomplete credit reporting can be problematic because you won't necessarily know from which bureau a future lender might be pulling your credit report.

For example, if a lender pulls reports from TransUnion, but your card reports only to Equifax and Experian, then the lender may not be able to see your credit activity.

5. No upgrade path

If you use your secured or starter card responsibly, it can strengthen your credit. At that point, you may be looking to transition to a credit card with better terms, richer rewards or more generous perks. To that end, it's preferable if your existing card makes that an easy process.

The best credit cards for poor credit — primarily secured cards — typically offer upgrade paths, either automatically (with responsible card use) or upon request. This means you may eventually qualify to "graduate" to a better card within that issuer's family of products without having to close your existing account. And if your account is in good standing when you upgrade, you’ll get your deposit back.