 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Credit Card Trends to Watch in 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Rather than offering extra rewards in broad spending categories, some cards partner with certain retailers.

Happy ceramic store owner receiving a contactless credit card payment from a customer in her shop. Successful small business owner smiling cheerfully while serving a customer.

 Getty Images

In 2022, we got revenge. Revenge spending, revenge travel — we were determined to make up for time we lost amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the economy had other plans, and inflation and rising interest rates started to limit the fun. Over the past year: 

  • Buying and borrowing became more expensive. Inflation had consumers leaning more heavily on credit cards, and thanks to multiple interest rate increases, credit card debt became more expensive. As of November 2022, credit card interest rates reached an average of 20.4%, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
  • Crypto collapsed. Between big price drops and exchanges filing for bankruptcy, the much-hyped launches of crypto-earning credit cards quickly lost their appeal (and in some cases became unavailable to new applicants and existing users).
  • And yet, travel stayed strong. Passenger volume data from the Transportation Security Administration showed that Thanksgiving 2022 approached levels similar to Thanksgiving 2019. Nearly 2.5 million travelers passed through TSA checkpoints the day before Thanksgiving in 2022, compared with just under 2.9 million on the same day in 2019. To capture the hearts, minds and wallets of Americans returning to the skies, travel rewards credit cards offered big sign-up bonuses during the holiday season.

People are also reading…

Here’s what may be in store for credit cards in 2023.

1. Credit card companies could re-tighten their belts

Earlier in the pandemic, credit card issuers toughened their lending practices. They required higher credit scores to qualify for many cards and limited balance transfer offers (only to bring them back later). According to NerdWallet’s 2021 Consumer Credit Card Report, close to 1 in 5 credit card holders (19%) reported that the limit on one or more of their credit cards decreased since the pandemic began.

In 2023, concerns of a recession continue, and that could lead credit card issuers to become more conservative in their lending practices again, according to Jessica Duncan, director of research and insights at Competiscan, a company that tracks and analyzes direct marketing activity. This may eventually affect credit limits and the availability of balance transfer credit cards this year.

2. Interest-lowering options will be popular

High credit card balances, combined with high interest rates, have consumers looking for ways to lower the cost of their debts. Balance transfer credit cards remain an option for those who qualify, and they aren’t just for new applicants. You may receive compelling balance-transfer promotions on cards you’ve held for a while, too.

Card issuers are also more heavily publicizing their built-in buy now, pay later features to compete with third-party companies that offer installment plans at the point of purchase, according to Beth Robertson, managing director of Keynova Group, a financial services intelligence firm. Robertson notes that programs tied to your credit card could be a more consumer-friendly option because you can still benefit from purchase protection and the opportunity to earn rewards.

Card issuers are also increasingly offering ways to borrow against your credit limit at a fixed interest rate that’s typically lower than your card’s standard rate. In doing this, you can access funds without having to go through a loan application or credit check. 

Michele Raneri, vice president of U.S. research and consulting at TransUnion, notes that consumers will also turn to other ways to consolidate credit card debt at lower interest rates, including personal loans and home equity loans.

3. Security remains top of mind

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Data from TransUnion, one of the three major credit bureaus, found that the average number of suspected digital fraud attempts in the shopping-heavy time between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday was 127% higher in the U.S. compared with the rest of 2022 before the start of the holiday season. An increased sense of safety may come from something you already carry: your phone.

Earlier in the pandemic, digital and mobile wallets were touted as a way to make purchases without having to touch a payment terminal or place your card into another person’s hands. Until we knew more about how COVID-19 was transmitted, high-touch surfaces were not to be trusted.

Now, digital wallets are marketed in a new way, according to Duncan: They help guard your credit card information from potential fraud because they use tokenization. When you use a digital wallet, the merchant receives a random series of letters and numbers instead of your actual credit card number, which keeps your information safe from potential security breaches. Virtual credit card numbers can also be used for online purchases, and they use tokens in much the same way.

4. Rewards may focus on specific merchants and lifestyle perks

Traditionally, credit card rewards are tied to merchant category codes, which assign a broad spending category like “supermarkets” or “department stores” to rewards programs. So, for example, extra points in the travel category may come from purchases falling under the codes for airlines, hotels and rental cars.

Rather than offering extra rewards in broad spending categories, some cards partner with certain retailers, offering cardholders the ability to earn more where they shop the most. This provides a feeling that your card is truly customized to match your habits, but it can take some extra work on your part if you need to regularly log in to your account to switch your merchants of choice. “I do think it’s great that there’s the option of selecting merchants, but at least for me, that would be a management issue,” Robertson says.

Lifestyle rewards — like extra points for rent payments or health and wellness purchases — are catching on, too.

5. Tools will help you track spending and subscriptions

The mobile experience remains important, especially for younger consumers. And it grows more robust each year, allowing you to manage your credit card use and even make major decisions, like whether to borrow against your credit limit, from your phone. New features can also help you keep a better eye on where your money is going.

“Everything is through a subscription now,” Duncan says. While that’s convenient, it’s far too easy to forget what you’ve signed up for — and what’s adding small charges onto your card each month. Chase’s Stored Cards tool is an example of how you can better manage expenses with the help of a card app. You can see which merchants and digital wallets you have your card information saved with and which of those merchants charge you a recurring subscription fee. It’s an easy way to find out whether you’re still paying for something you didn’t mean to keep paying for.

Sophisticated virtual assistant services can eliminate the need to call customer service. With U.S. Bank’s Smart Assistant, you can type or speak into the app to ask questions, look up charges or even complete financial tasks. Capital One’s Eno is a similar tool that answers your questions, reminds you that a free trial is ending, alerts you about unusual charges and more. While neither tool is new this year, they’re part of a growing trend of more sophisticated ways to keep tabs on your card use.

More From NerdWallet

The article 5 Credit Card Trends to Watch in 2023 originally appeared on NerdWallet.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 35 colleges where graduates have the most student debt

The 35 colleges where graduates have the most student debt

Many schools on the list are private for-profit schools, which have long been embroiled in accusations of predatory lending behavior. Religious schools and art and design institutions are also frequent additions. Only one school on the list is a public university.

How to pick the best robo advisor for you

How to pick the best robo advisor for you

Thanks to fierce competition among robo advisor firms, even beginning and small investors can now get top-notch portfolio advice and management at vanishingly low prices — in some cases, for free.

Why Do So Many Older Adults Choose Medicare Advantage?

Why Do So Many Older Adults Choose Medicare Advantage?

In 2022, 48% of Medicare beneficiaries were enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans instead of Original Medicare, and experts predict that number will be higher in 2023.Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurers and bundle Medicare benefits in a way many people find appealing — but they also limit care to network providers, often require...

Industries Most Likely to See Layoffs + How to Save Your Job

Industries Most Likely to See Layoffs + How to Save Your Job

Tech and media layoffs have gotten the most headlines lately. But combined, the two high-profile industries account for only about 5% of U.S. employment, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.Other industries are also cutting jobs, including the auto industry, manufacturing and financial services. Unemployment is expected to deepen as the Fed slows the economy in...

How Couples Can Team Up on Debt Repayment

How Couples Can Team Up on Debt Repayment

Between financially helping his parents and losing income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeremy Mazza landed into serious credit card debt. Relief came from a source he wasn’t expecting: his partner, Ginna Lambert, who had come into a small inheritance. She suggested “investing” part of her bounty in their shared future by lending...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Boeing's Final 747 Leaves the Factory Today

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News