5 Crucial Things for Value Investors to Consider When Evaluating Stocks

One that comes to mind here, as we talk about gross margin and how this might play in, software-as-a-service companies. Many times these companies have very high gross margins, sometimes even 80%, 90%. Why? They built their software, they have that cost of building it, but they can sell it many, many times, and so their cost is fixed right there at what it cost to build it. But as they onboard more and more customers, their costs aren't going up, but their sales are, so their gross margin is actually quite high. That is a very valuable revenue stream. Whereas a grocery store by contrast, typically grocery store margins are quite small. It's very hard to gain operating leverage because a product is going to cost what it costs and you can sell more of that product, but each one of those is going to have the costs associated with it.

Margin expansion as well. Again back to the software-as-a-service company, in the early days, the gross margin might not look that good, but you see that they're signing up a lot of new customers and they are selling the same product. So, you can project this gross margin is going to tick up over time because that cost is fixed and they have more business coming in.