5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Help You Crush Inflation

Meet the Dividend Kings

Even better, some dividend stocks have reputations for increasing their shareholder payments every year. That's appealing in any economic environment, but a rising dividend is particularly useful in inflationary times. If your paycheck or Social Security income isn't keeping pace with rising prices, ever-increasing dividend payments can chip in to help.

The most dependable dividend payers are in an exclusive club called Dividend Kings. To be a Dividend King, a company must have increased its shareholder payments for 50 or more years consecutively. That's an accomplishment available only to mature, established organizations.

A lengthy track record of dividend increases doesn't mean the trend will continue forever. But it does mean the leadership team is probably motivated to stick with a rising dividend as long as possible. Even so, dividends require profits and cash. If those things dry up, so will the dividend increases.

Dependable dividend stocks