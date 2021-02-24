5 Downsides to Maxing Out Your 401(k)

4. High fees

Some, but not all, employer-sponsored plans come with very high fees. These can come in the form of administrative charges or abnormally high expenses levied on the underlying plan investments. If you continue to stay with the same employer for a long period of time, you could be exposed to these substantial fees -- and sometimes, you may not realize it without doing a bit of digging. High fees are another reason to thoroughly investigate your company's 401(k) plan document and related investment menu. If the fees do turn out to be high, you might consider diverting money elsewhere once you've contributed enough to get your employer match -- if you're lucky enough to have one.