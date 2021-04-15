5 Drawbacks of Target-Date Funds for Retirement

4. The fees

Target-date funds can be quite expensive relative to index funds. The average target-date fund expense ratio was 0.52% in 2020. While that's an improvement from five years ago, when funds charged an average of 0.73%, it's still much higher than most index funds, which you can typically find for less than 0.2%.

Part of the problem is that once you pick a target-date fund, you're locked into a single fund company for each index fund held within the fund, so there's no opportunity to shop around for price on each individual fund. And because you're locked in, the fund company has less competitive pressure and can charge more.

There's also a convenience factor. Not only are you paying the expense ratios of each individual fund within the target-date fund, you're also paying for a manager to properly allocate your investments.

5. Poor asset allocation in retirement