5 Drawbacks of Using Only a 401(k) for Retirement

5. Less control over your taxes

Taxes can become one of your biggest expenses in retirement if you don't plan properly. And if you only save for retirement in a 401(k) account, you won't be able to do much to avoid paying them. All employer contributions to a 401(k) are tax deferred, which means you'll pay taxes upon withdrawal. And not everyone has access to a Roth 401(k) where you pay taxes upfront instead of upon withdrawal.

When you make a withdrawal from a traditional 401(k), you pay ordinary income tax. The rate on ordinary income is currently higher than the tax rate on long-term capital gains. Being able to mix your retirement account distributions with capital gains allows you to minimize your taxes, but you won't have that option if you only have savings in a 401(k).

If you want to maximize your retirement savings and gain more flexibility in your financial planning, you'll probably need to save outside your 401(k) plan at work.

