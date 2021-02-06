5 Drawbacks of Using Only a 401(k) for Retirement

It's well established that saving and investing via your 401(k) is likely to benefit your financial standing in the long run. However, it's probably not the best idea to rely entirely on your 401(k) for retirement savings. Many factors, such as your employment status, tax bracket, and lifestyle choices, all play into the degree to which you rely on your employer-sponsored retirement plan. At the very least, gaining an understanding of other retirement savings options is a good idea. Here, we'll look at five reasons not to rely solely on your 401(k) to fund expenses in retirement.

1. Your tax rate in retirement is unknown

When you save in a 401(k), you implicitly agree to defer income taxation to a future date -- most commonly, when you retire and withdraw the money. Saving and investing in a 401(k) is often recommended, because it's assumed that your tax rate in retirement (when you're no longer working) will be lower than it is currently (when you're earning money). This is possible but does not account for potential changes in tax law that are almost certainly going to be disadvantageous to the individual. In other words, taxes are likely to go up.