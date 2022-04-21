5 easy steps to strengthen your finances for Financial Literacy Month!

Did you know April is Financial Literacy Month? Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to learn why it's a good time to start caring about your financial health!

Kick off Financial Literacy Month by taking this quick quiz to evaluate your current financial literacy awareness:

Then, listen as Kimberly also walks us through 5 easy and smart steps to manage your money while finding ways to make the process fun, too.

