5 easy steps to strengthen your finances | PennyWise podcast

Did you know April is Financial Literacy Month? Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to learn why it's a good time to start caring about your financial health!
Kick off Financial Literacy Month by taking this quick quiz to evaluate your current financial literacy awareness:
Then, listen as Kimberly also walks us through 5 easy and smart steps to manage your money while finding ways to make the process fun, too.
