5 Essential Tips to Get Started With DIY Investing

3. Think about your risk tolerance

Understanding your risk tolerance is vital when you're deciding which types of investments are right for you. Assets like S&P 500 index funds are among the least risky investments, making them a good option for people who are more risk-averse when it comes to their finances.

If you're willing to chance losing a larger share of your invested dollars in pursuit of higher returns, you may opt for individual stocks. Some companies are riskier than others, of course. For example, the share prices of younger organizations tend to be more volatile than those of older, well-established corporations with relatively steady revenues and earnings.

Not everyone can stomach high levels of volatility in their portfolio -- and it's very much a matter of your personal preferences. With high-risk investments, you may enjoy substantial gains. But if you won't be able to sleep at night if some of your holdings plunge in value -- or just because you're worried that they might -- then those high-risk/high-reward stocks might not be the right options for you.

4. Decide how much you can afford to invest