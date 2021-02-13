5 ETFs Perfect to Grow Your IRA

Many of this fund's top holdings are similar to that of a standard S&P 500 index fund. However, the fund leaves out companies that harm the environment (oil and coal) or are in so-called "sin stock" industries (tobacco, alcohol, and gambling).

4. Schwab Emerging Markets ETF

The outlook for emerging market growth in the 2020s is generally quite positive, and the Schwab Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHE) is one of the most tax-efficient ways to access this segment. This ETF invests primarily in China, Taiwan, India, and Brazil, and aims to capitalize on what appears to be a promising decade for burgeoning economies. It's recommended to use this ETF as one part of a broader portfolio that already has positions in the U.S. and in developed foreign economies. Still, you'll enjoy minimal fees and passive management much the same as with most ETFs at Schwab.

5. A Bitcoin ETF -- whenever one becomes available

We've witnessed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) take off to nearly $50,000 in a matter of weeks. There's therefore an argument to be made that holding Bitcoin in a retirement portfolio is simply insurance against a future of entirely digitized money.