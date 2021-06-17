5 Famous Investors Who Are on the Crypto Train

To this end, while it's unlikely that Jones envisioned anything remotely like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) back in 1987, he's clearly bullish on the idea.

In a recent interview with CNBC, the financial guru said: "I like the idea of investing in something that's reliable, consistent, honest, and 100% certain. So, Bitcoin has appealed to me because it's a way for me to invest in certainty."

Ashton Kutcher

He's not just an actor and an activist. Ashton Kutcher is also a serious investor, co-founding venture capital firms A-Grade Investments in 2010 and then Sound Ventures in 2015. He was also an early investor in Uber Technologies and Airbnb, just to name a couple.

He's a big Bitcoin fan, too, although his most noteworthy play in the cryptocurrency arena is/was a lower-profile digital currency called UnikoinGold. Meant to be a means of betting on e-sports events, UnikoinGold has since been shut down by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nevertheless, Kutcher's interest in an off-the-beaten-path play like this underscores just how wide his field of future-minded vision is.