5 FIRE Mistakes to Avoid in 2021 and Beyond

The FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement is, in my estimation, one of the best people-driven efforts to gain traction over the last decade. FIRE adherents reject the idea that they should sit helplessly in traffic to spend at least eight hours a day in an office for the next 30 years. Instead they find ways to earn, save, and invest as much of their income as soon as possible in an effort to become financially independent. The end goal is to have the financial ability to focus on the truly meaningful things in life and perhaps even retire early. Along the way, however, it's worthwhile to think about how this idea can go wrong.