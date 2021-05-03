5 Hard-to-Believe Retirement Facts

2. The average couple needs $300,000 in assets to cover healthcare costs in retirement

Out-of-pocket medical expenses are different for everyone, but it's common to incur most of those costs in your older years. Medicare provides partial coverage, but you're still on the hook for a lot of those bills.

The $300,000 number, of course, an average estimate based on forecast expenses and growth rates. That said, a retired couple can reasonably expect to spend that much to meet all of their lifetime medical needs. We saw that most Americans believe they'll only need $300,000 to retire comfortably, so it's unlikely that most people have budgeted enough for doctor visits, prescriptions, and hospital stays.

3. Your savings become less valuable over time

Inflation is a major threat to your retirement plan. The U.S. dollar loses buying power over time, with a 3% average inflation rate. That figure has been closer to 2% for the past 20 years, but there are signs that we are entering a period of higher inflation as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.