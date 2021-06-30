5 Important Steps to Managing Your 401(k)

Step 4: Make sure your investments are set up appropriately

The money you put into your 401(k) shouldn't just sit in cash. Rather, invest it so it grows into a larger sum over time.

A good bet, if you're years away from retirement, is to put most of your money into 401(k) funds that are loaded with stocks, as opposed to bonds. Bonds may be a more stable investment, but they usually generate a lot less growth over time than stocks.

Keep in mind that 401(k)s generally don't let you buy individual stocks, so you'll need to select a fund with a stock-focused portfolio.

Step 5: Pay attention to fees

Your 401(k) plan might offer anywhere from a dozen to several dozen different funds to choose from. But not all funds are created equal.

Actively managed mutual funds -- which employ actual fund managers to select the stocks they invest in -- tend to charge high fees, known as expense ratios, that can eat away at your 401(k)'s returns. On the other hand, index funds, which are passively managed, tend to charge much lower fees.