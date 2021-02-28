5% Is the New 4% -- for Making Your Money Last Through Retirement

Timing is another issue. What if the stock market crashes in your second year of retirement? Let's say that your nest egg was $300,000 and you took out $12,000 in year one. If that portfolio was suddenly worth only $200,000 the following year, a $12,000 (or $12,360) withdrawal would mean you were removing far more than 4% -- it would be 6% or 6.2%. Future withdrawals might keep drawing down that nest egg more quickly than the 4% rule was designed to do. Meanwhile, if the market surges in your retirement's early years, you might be taking out less than you could, short-changing yourself.