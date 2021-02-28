5 Low-Cost Vanguard Funds for Dividend Income

Or, make your own dividend fund

You likely noticed that Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, McDonald's, and UnitedHealth appear in several of these fund portfolios. If you really wanted to keep your fees low, you could sidestep all fund expenses by investing in these and other dividend stocks individually. It's a viable strategy if your broker doesn't charge you trading fees and you're willing to manage the portfolio on your own.

To go that route, plan on holding at least 20 stocks. That way, you're not overly dependent on any one of them. You could also choose a broker that supports fractional investing to keep your buy-in costs as low as possible.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*