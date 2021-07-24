5 mortgage trends to watch for the rest of 2021

Home construction is unlikely to accelerate in the rest of 2021. A limiting factor is the shortage of computer chips that control appliances. If you have shopped recently for a clothes washer or refrigerator, you're aware that selection is limited, and the earliest delivery date might be weeks or months from now. Your builder doesn't want to sell a new home without a fridge. Shortages of lumber and other materials, and accompanying high prices, have contributed to construction slowdowns, too.

5. The Fed will get introspective

Policymakers at the Federal Reserve are worried that their easy-money policies are contributing to rapid house-price increases, and debating whether they should do anything about it.

In the pandemic-era effort to support the economy, the central bank has been buying $40 billion a month in mortgage-backed securities. That keeps mortgage rates low. Low rates, in turn, reduce monthly payments, making it possible for home buyers to take out bigger loans. Bigger loans mean people can pay more, which leads to higher house prices across markets.

But the Fed didn't intend for home prices to rise by double-digit percentages annually. Some Fed policymakers feel chastened by the outcome of their policy.