5 Most Common Investing Myths, Debunked

Myth 2: You should hire someone to manage your money

If you have millions of dollars and require legal help to figure out how to minimize your estate tax, you might consider outsourcing that type of work. But for the significant majority of people who simply want to be invested for the long term and pay no further attention, you can learn to invest money on your own.

As we've explored in the past, a 1% or 2% fee on your invested assets can have the effect of eating a significant part of your after-tax return and add a decade or two to your working life.

Note that if you do need intermittent advice, that is also perfectly reasonable. For tax questions, make sure you've hired a seasoned CPA, and for financial planning, look for a fee-only financial planner that is a fiduciary at all times. This means that the planner is obligated -- by ethical and legal codes -- to act only in your best interests.

Myth 3: The stock market is for rich people only