5 Moves to Ensure You're a Retirement Millionaire

How much you'll receive in matching contributions depends on your employer and your salary. The average employer match is around 3.5% of a worker's wages, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. So if you were earning, say, $60,000 per year, you could receive $2,100 per year in free money from your employer.

While a couple thousand dollars per year may not sound like much, it adds up over time. Especially when you consider how compound interest affects your savings, you can accumulate tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars from employer matching contributions alone.

5. Be willing to make sacrifices

Even if you do everything right, it's still tough to save $1 million or more. So in many cases, you'll need to be willing to make some financial sacrifices.