5 Moves to Ensure You're a Retirement Multimillionaire

4. Take advantage of employer matching contributions

Employer matching contributions are essentially free money. All you have to do is contribute to your 401(k), and your employer will match a portion of those contributions up to a percentage of your salary.

These contributions can add up substantially over time, too. Say, for example, you're earning $60,000 per year and your employer will match your 401(k) contributions up to 3% of your salary -- or $1,800 per year.

Let's also say that you're earning an 8% average rate of return on your investments. By earning the full employer match consistently, that $1,800 per year can turn into more than $466,000 after 40 years. That's only the money from your employer, too. Once you factor in your own contributions, you'll have at least twice that much in total.

5. Avoid making withdrawals

Once you invest your money, try your best to leave it alone for as long as possible. Withdrawing your investments before retirement age can have serious consequences and make it harder to reach your goal.