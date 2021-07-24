5 Moves to Make if the Stock Market Plummets Monday

4. Forget about trying to spot the exact bottom

And that idea can't be stressed enough. Holding out for just a few dollars upon entry may cost you much, much more when all is said and done. You should expect to pay for quality, and it's better to pay a little more than you might like than it is to miss out on an opportunity altogether.

The same goes for timing the market's exact bottoms (and for that matter, its exact peaks). Some folks are lucky enough to do it on occasion, but nobody does it consistently. In fact, trying to do so typically ends up doing more harm than good, as opposed to sticking with a simple plan of holding quality stocks for the long haul, including through the tough times.

5. Focus on the long run

If your gut tells you a big one-day plummet doesn't really matter even if it's an omen of a major correction, trust your gut because it's probably right -- a year from now any pullback won't really matter.