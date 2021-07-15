5 Must-Dos to Become a Millionaire Before You Retire

If the pandemic taught us anything, it's that we need to be able to pivot when circumstances call for it. In the years ahead, there will be a premium on flexibility, portability, and improvisation; knowing how to earn income outside the traditional employer-employee relationship will continue to be an especially valuable skill.

Think about what you're naturally good at (or at least interested in), and see if there's an opportunity to monetize it in some way on your own. There's a good chance that "future you" will thank you for it.

Perfection not required

Much of financial planning is about getting most things -- not necessarily everything -- right. If you can really hit the big-ticket items in terms of your thought process around money, you'll be able to grow your net worth much faster and save yourself a great deal of time. Be sure to keep these five ideas in mind as you're looking to pave the way to millionaire status.

