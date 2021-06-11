5 Must-Know Investing Rules for Anyone New to Stocks

3. Consider index funds

One of the best ways for most of us to invest in the stock market is through broad-market index funds. They're mutual funds (or exchange-traded funds (ETFs)) that hold roughly the same investments as the index they track, in roughly the same proportion, so that they can deliver roughly the same return -- less fees. So an S&P 500 index fund will perform nearly as well as the S&P 500 index of 500 of America's largest companies. Even Warren Buffett has recommended index funds for most people -- including his wife. Be sure to focus on low-fee funds, lest you end up paying more than you need to in fees.