5 Options for People Who Can’t Afford Their Tax Bills

Keep in mind, a payment plan will incur some interest and penalty charges. You may also have to pay a processing fee for using a debit or credit card and a setup fee, depending on the length of your payment plan and whether or not you apply online.

3. Apply for an offer in compromise

An offer in compromise lets you settle your tax debt. According to Tina Pittman, a CPA and owner of Your Accountant in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, one of the major benefits of an offer in compromise is that you will end up paying less than what you really owe. Pittman says there are other benefits to an offer in compromise as well, such as avoiding collection calls and letters from the IRS.

Applying for an offer in compromise is a long process that involves a lot of documentation to prove you can’t afford your tax bill, a $205 application fee and an initial payment toward your bill. While your application is being considered, your payments and fees will be applied to your balance, which you will still need to pay off eventually — even if the IRS agrees to reduce it.

Keep in mind, the IRS rejects most applications for offers in compromise. In this case, your initial payment will likely be applied to your balance. Your application fee may be refundable in certain situations.