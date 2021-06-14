5 Pandemic Credit Card Habits to Carry Forward

Experts recommend that you have an emergency fund with enough money to cover three to six months’ worth of expenses. But even a starter fund of $500 or $1,000 can make a difference. If you’re just beginning, aim to establish a starter emergency fund quickly — perhaps by cutting back expenses for a few months or making minimum payments on outstanding debts — and then set up automatic contributions toward your ultimate goal.

Emergency funds need to be safe and easily accessible, so it’s best to keep the money in a savings account. Interest rates are at historic lows right now, so even the highest-paying account won’t earn much interest. But the main purpose of an emergency fund isn’t supposed to be its income-producing potential. It’s insurance — a resource to lean on if something urgent comes up.

2. Keeping cards active so they aren’t closed

One of the most important factors in your credit score is credit utilization, or the percentage of available credit you’re using. A reduced credit limit can translate into higher utilization — and a lower score.